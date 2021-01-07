ROGERSVILLE — Larry Shane Haraway, 60, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 of natural causes. Larry was a member of Rogersville Church of Christ. He was an independent paraplegic for 37 years. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, river life and a family past-time, racing. Larry had many effects that brought him joy, but the one thing he loved the most was his nieces and nephews.
A public graveside service will be held in Civitan Cemetery on Sunday, January 10th at 2:30 p.m. The family asks that everyone follow COVID guidelines while attending the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Rickey Haraway, Keith Haraway, Dustin Haraway, Tyler Haraway, Chase Parks, Austin Parks. Honorary Pallbearers will be Glenn Parks and Zach Roberson.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Robert Shane Haraway. He is survived by his mother, Shirley N. Haraway; sister, Jill (Glenn) Parks; brothers, Rickey (Donna) Haraway, Keith (Suzette) Haraway; fury pets, Classy, Pepper and BooBoo; niece, Kristen (Zach) Roberson; nephews, Dustin Haraway, Tyler (Kaitlyn) Haraway, Chase (Kayla) Parks, Austin Parks; special extended family, Betty Swan, Bob (Whitney) Swan, Tosha (Kevin) Hudson; numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Rogersville Church of Christ or your choice of charity in memory of Larry.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. Haraway’s family.
