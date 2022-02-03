FLORENCE — Larry Stewart Cox, 79, died February 1, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church in Florence. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with burial in the adjoining cemetery. He was the husband of the late Patricia Cox. Williams Funeral Home is directing. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

