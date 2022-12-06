CHEROKEE — Larry Malcolm Turberville, 78, died November 27, 2022, after a brief illness. Born March 5, 1944, in Colbert County and raised on Riverton Rose Trail, Larry returned to the Hastings-Turberville ancestral home after retirement from the Norfolk Southern Railway and Alabama Department of Weights and Measures. His home was built around the original Hastings Homestead two room log house.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernestine Gaskins and Malcolm Turberville; his maternal grandparents, Lela and Ernest Gaskins; and paternal grandparents, Alice Hastings and Martin Rupert Turberville. He is survived by his daughter, Dana (Howie) Scarboro, and granddaughter, Savannah Scarboro, of Chattanooga, TN. Others important in Larry’s life were close cousins and friends, especially cousins, Nancy Turberville Belue, Lucy Locker Crosby, Kenneth Gaskins, and the late Ann Taylor, and true enduring friends, Laurie Russell and Clay Waddell.
Larry never saw a car that he could not discuss nor a cat or dog that he could turn away. He loved to tinker around his farm and to roam the hills that surrounded his home. He restored the Hastings Family Cemetery on the top of one of the hills. In 2008, Larry was instrumental in organizing a military ceremony honoring his father’s double first cousin, Harlan Hastings, who was declared missing in action in WWII. Larry will be buried in the hilltop cemetery with his Hastings great-grandparents and other Hasting descendants.
There will be a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 11th, at Margerum Community Church. Larry was a kind and gentle man, a proud and loving father and grandfather, a family historian, and a faithful friend.
