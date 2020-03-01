TOWN CREEK — Larry W. Hunter, 72, of Town Creek, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. Visitation will be from 1:30 till 3 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery. Larry was the husband of Brenda Hunter.

