FLORENCE — Larry Wilburn McGee, 73, died August 21, 2020. Visitation is 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tuesday at Spry~Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Service to follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial is in Tri-cities Memorial Gardens.

