HODGES — Larry Wade Upton, 81, died August 17, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time beginning at 3 p.m. at Mt. Olive Church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home will be directing.
