TUSCUMBIA — Larry Wayne Frederick, 58, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Visitation will be today, March 10, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. There will be a 2:30 p.m. graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, with Derrick Washington officiating.
Larry retired after working for the City of Tuscumbia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny Davis Frederick and Martha Frances Hans.
Larry is survived by his stepchildren, Steven R. Willis (Chelsie), Cherokee, and Frances D. Nestle (Jeffery), Tuscumbia; brothers, Carl, John, Lee, and Kevin Frederick; sister, Norma Jean Rea; and stepgrandchildren, Tony and Ian Raper and Trystin Morgan; and many nieces and nephews.
An online guest registry is available at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
