FLORENCE —Larry Wayne Hines, 68 of Florence, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Larry was a member of Johnson Crossroads Baptist Church in Florence. He served in the United States Air Force was retired from TVA Browns Ferry. He was an avid Auburn fan.
A graveside service for friends and family will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Hines was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lillian Smith Hines; son, Josh Hines; and brother, Henry Hines.
Mr. Hines is survived by his sons, Jimmy Hines and Jeff Hines (Lisa); grandchildren, Blake, Justin, Rayne, Caleb, Hunter, Alyssa and Mallory; brothers, Bobby Hines (Elizabeth) and Jerry Hines (Shirley); sisters, Glenda Moomaw (Gene) and Debra McMurtrey (Steve); along with many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Blake Hines, Caleb Hines, Hunter Bryant, Justin Hines, Aaron Hines and Corey Hines.
