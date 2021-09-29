TOWN CREEK — Larry Wayne Parker, 62, of Town Creek passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Helen Keller Hospital. Visitation was from 5:00 till 8:00 PM on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2:00 PM today, September 29, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Bertis Ray and Bro. Seth Hood officiating. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery with Bro. Jackie Kay officiating.
Born September 3, 1959 to Willard and Shirley Frost Parker, Larry was a member of Providence Baptist Church for twenty three years, serving in the Sound and Media Department. He worked for Goss Electric for over twenty five years until retirement. Larry was a friend to all and a prominent member of surrounding communities. He was willing to help anyone who needed help. Larry loved spending time outdoors, hunting arrowheads, cooking barbeque and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Survivors include his children, Jared Parker (Emily) and Monica Parker; two grandchildren, Isabella and Kaysen Parker; his brother, Gary Parker (Micki); his stepsister, Melissa Martin and three nephews, Andrew Parker (Pam), Riley Parker (Tabby) and Tyler Parker.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Wanda Slayton Parker; his parents, Willard and Shirley Parker; one brother, Steven Parker; his father and mother-in-law, Bobby and Mona Faye Slayton and stepmother, Vernell Bradford Parker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Providence Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
