VINA — Larry Wayne Raper, 72, died February 6, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 6 until service time beginning at 7:30 at Liberty Baptist Church with Hamilton Funeral Home directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you