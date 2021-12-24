TOWN CREEK — Larry Wayne Terry, 64, died December 22, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Larry is survived by his wife of 38 years, Phyllis Tyler Terry.

