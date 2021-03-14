KILLEN — Larry Charles Wright, age 77, of Killen, passed away March 11, 2021. A graveside service will be held at St. Michael’s Cemetery in St. Florian on Monday, March 15, at 11:30 a.m., with Rev. John O’Donnell, O.S.B., officiating.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Lawton Wright; and mother, Verna Truitt Hammond.
Survivors include his loving wife, Ann Sloan Wright; children, Theresa Stone, Mellissa Surbaugh (Jeff), Amanda Godsey (Bob), Chuck Wright (Kim), and Monique Belcher (Bennie); grandchildren, Chase Wright (Jessica), Rocky Stone, Nathan Surbaugh, Jacob Surbaugh, Noah Surbaugh, Anna Claire Belcher, Joseph Belcher, Maggie Belcher, Olivia Godsey, Sloan Sittason (Blair), Luke Godsey, Madelyn Wright, and Ann Bourque Dickinson (Rob); great-grandchildren, Emmy-Kate and Charlie Dickinson; siblings, Jean Kelly, Evelyn Newton, Marie Waldrop and Barry Shelton; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Larry was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. He loved spending time with family, Alabama football, fishing and bowling.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Matthews and all of the nurses at DaVita Dialysis, and to Mallorie, Lisa, Lyndsey and Whitney of Hospice of North Alabama. A special thank you to his special caregiver, Michelle Luking.
Memorials may be made to St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 2751 County Road 30, Florence, AL 35634. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
