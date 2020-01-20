KILLEN — Larry Wayne Turner, age 65, of Killen, passed away on January 18, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Turner was a member of Stony Point Church of Christ, American Legion Post 11, as well as serving in the U.S. Army from 1972-1975. He also worked as a diesel mechanic.
Visitation will be at Greenview Funeral Home on January 23, 2020 from noon - 2 p.m., with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with Brad Adcock officiating. Burial will follow at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Turner was preceded in death by his parents, James A. Turner and Virginia P. Turner; his wife, Kathy Boyd Turner; daughter, Deidra Arlene Turner Byers; nephew, Micah Sean Risner.
Mr. Turner is survived by his brother, James Andrew Turner, Jr. (Sue); sisters, Patricia Farr (Craig), Arlene Peden and Debra Friar (Dwight); grandchildren, Madison Wooden (Fiancé, Tyler Clemons), Meagan Wooden, Kaylee Byers, Jacob Byers and Savanna Franks; great granddaughter, Zaya Clemons.
Pallbearers will be Raymond Scott, William (Billy) Turner, Tyler Clemons, Michael Turner, Jeff Willis and Craig Farr.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
