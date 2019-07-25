RUSSELLVILLE — LaShaun M. Pilgrim, 50, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at North Alabama Medical Center and is now at rest with her Heavenly Father. A 1987 graduate of Russellville High School, she attended Gateway Church of God in Russellville where she loved everybody there. She was also an organ donor because she always wanted to help others.
LaShaun was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend to everyone that knew her. She loved her children and grandchildren as they were her pride and joy. She made pictures of them and her pet dog Paisley every chance she got.
Visitation with family and friends will be today from 5 to 8 p .m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Officiating will be Nick McSpadden. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens. Pallbearers include Peyton Rogers, TJ Morgan, Brayden Morgan, Kelly Rogers, Tucker Childers, and family members.
LaShaun is survived by her children: son, Austin Dale Pilgrim and daughter, Morgan Olivia Pilgrim; grandchildren: Peyton Rogers, Taetum Graham and Laeklie Childers; brother: Shane Morgan and wife, Lorrie; parents: Billy and Dorothy Morgan; pet dog Paisley; and other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her infant brother, Shannon Dale Morgan; and grandparents, Wallace and Ruby Montgomery, and George and Avon Morgan.
The family would like to thank Russellville Hospital Emergency Room staff and the staff of North Alabama Medical Center Critical Care Unit for the care they gave to our loved one. Thanks also to Lisa Gann, a special friend, and the Gateway Church of God family. And to Scott King, “Thank you for your influence on her life.”
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, directing.
