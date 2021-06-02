SHEFFIELD — Lassie Roberts Mayfield, 66, Sheffield, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, June 3, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Friday, June 4, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Shady Grove Cemetery.
Lassie was preceded in death by her daughter, Crystal Lynn Mayfield; and siblings, Vernon Roberts, Edward Roberts, and Marie Lambert.
Lassie is survived by her husband, Wayne Mayfield; children, David Wayne Mayfield, Jr. and Marcia Gail Loveless; brothers, Bobby Bridges and Herchel Roberts; sister, Betty Joyce Roberts; and grandchildren, Hannah Campbell, Jacob Loveless, Braxton Loveless, Allyssa LaVay, Kaylee Loveless, and Ryder Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Loveless, Braxton Loveless, Donnie Mayfield, Brian Doss, Daniel Lambert, Daniel Watson, and James Roberts.
