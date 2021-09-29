RUSSELLVILLE — Latarsha Nicole Harrison Galloway, 42, died September 21, 2021. Visitation will be today from 12 to 1 p.m. with the funeral service following at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will be in Luketown Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- The Latest: UN reports 10% global drop in new virus cases
- Ukraine marks 80th anniversary of the Babi Yar massacre
- With 3 more, Shoals sports 6 teams in state rankings
- The AP Interview: Ethiopia crisis 'stain on our conscience'
- China kills 3 housecats that tested positive for COVID-19
- YouTube shuts German channels of Russian broadcaster RT
- Teflon leader: Party's big loss won't tarnish Merkel's image
- Lava from La Palma eruption reaches the Atlantic
Most Read
Articles
- Motorcyclist dies in Veterans Drive crash
- Deputy who plans to run for sheriff put on leave
- Ford City house fire claims family of 3
- State Fire Marshal says no foul play involved in fatal fire
- State Fire Marshal says no foul play involved in fatal fire
- New solar farm in Colbert County is completed
- Cloverdale woman continues search for brother who has been missing for 5 years
- Ag Center likely to be annexed
- The Healing Place co-founder dies at 78
- COVID causing nursing shortage to rise
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Alcohol law goes into effect Friday
- Motorcyclist dies in Veterans Drive crash
- Brandon Norris, Jordan Holt Norris, and Marleigh Jo Norris
- Kay Parker
- Dr. James Thomas Stoddard, Jr.
- Bharatkumar Kuntilal Patel
- Authorities raid Lexington business
- Shannon Green
- 2 Colbert schools closed Friday following 'tragic incident'
- Nicholas Robert Tackett
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented