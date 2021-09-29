RUSSELLVILLE — Latarsha Nicole Harrison Galloway, 42, died September 21, 2021. Visitation will be today from 12 to 1 p.m. with the funeral service following at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will be in Luketown Cemetery.

