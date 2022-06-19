ST. JOSEPH, TENNESSEE — Latasha Snow Hernandez, 38, died June 16, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, June 20, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at Iron City Freewill Baptist Church. The funeral service will be Tuesday, at 1 p.m., at the church, with burial in Wolfcreek Cemetery. Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. She was a member of Iron City Freewill Baptist Church.

