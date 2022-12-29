FLORENCE — Latoya Grace Harrell, 42, died Monday, December 26, 2022. Visitation will be held Friday, December 30, 2022 form 5-6:30 p.m., at Grace Memorial Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Saturday, at 12:30 p.m., at First Missionary Baptist Church Florence. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

