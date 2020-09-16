COURTLAND

Latoya S. Orr, 42, died September 13, 2020. Public viewing will be today from 10-6 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. There will be a private funeral serivce for family only followed by burial in Annie Willingham Memorial Gardens.

