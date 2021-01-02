TOWN CREEK — Latricia Whitfield Vinson, 39, died December 30, 2020. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m., Monday, January 4, 2021, at Ebenezer Cemetery. Public viewing is Sunday, from noon-6 p.m., at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

