RUSSELLVILLE — Latricia “Trish” Williams Thomas, age 56 of Russellville, passed away on Friday, March 05, 2021 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.
Trish worked the last ten years at Walmart in the garden center and she attended East Side Church of Christ. She was a cat lover, an Alabama fan, and she loved playing video games. More than anything, she loved her husband, her family, and especially her nieces & nephews. Everyone who knew Trish will miss her.
The visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 08, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 09, 2021, at Dempsey Cemetery.
Trish was preceded in death by her father, Bill Edward Williams; grandparents; and several aunts & uncles.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 30 years, Michael Thomas; mother, Patricia Taylor Williams; siblings, Kristie Malone (Brent), Mike Williams (Jana), Brett Williams (Stephanie), Jordan Williams (Gabby); brother-in-law, Wesley Thomas; aunt, Betty Freemon; uncle, Rowe Lindley; several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews; and a host of cousins and friends.
The pallbearers will be Ryan Malone, Talon Thomas, Cory Hamm, Jonathon Tompkins, Wayne Williams, and Randy Freemon.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented