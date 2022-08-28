NAUVOO, ALABAMA — Latrive Defoor Bailey, 89, passed away August 25, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, August 29, 2022, from 1-3 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Monday at 3 p.m., at the funeral home chapel, with burial in New Pak Grove Baptist Cemetery.

