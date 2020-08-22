LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Laura Ann Ellis, 83, died August 21, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gandy Church of Christ. The service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Rochell Cemetery. She was a member of Brighton Church of Christ in Brighton, MI. Neal Funeral Home directing.

