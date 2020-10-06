LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Laura Ellen Rummans, 85, died October 3, 2020. Funeral will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Hope Botanical Gardens, Leoma, with Neal Funeral Home directing. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Lawrenceburg.

