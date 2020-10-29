SHEFFIELD — Laura Lynn Tisdale, 60, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was a 1978 graduate of Sheffield High School. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack L. Tisdale; and stepfather, Donald A. Sargent.
Laura is survived by her two children, Jason and Jennifer Tisdale; her mother, Jacqueline Sargent; sister, Claire South (Bill); brother, Brett Tisdale; nephew, Chandler South; niece, Maegan Tisdale; and grandson, Ryder Jack Taylor.
Due to Covid, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Colbert County Animal Shelter.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented