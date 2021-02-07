MUSCLE SHOALS — Laura M. Smith, 75, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, February 8, from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Eddie Alexander officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Laura was a native of Savannah, TN but has resided in Colbert County for the past 36 years. She was a retired Produce Manager of Foodland in Ford City and a member of Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Laura was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Hancel L. Smith; parents, Edward and Myrtle Seaton Alexander; and siblings, Kenneth Douglas Alexander, Willie Carter, Jackie Alexander, and James Alexander.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Jimenez (Ray Gist); grandchildren, Tod “TJ” Jimenez II (Mary) and Heather Jimenez (Steven Bostick); great-grandchildren, Khloie Jimenez, Bentley Bostick, and Kendra Jimenez; and extended family, Tod and Kelly Jimenez.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family expresses special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice, especially, Alisha Posey.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
