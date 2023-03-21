FLORENCE — Laura N. Bearden Taylor, 88, of Florence, passed away March 18, 2023, at Mitchell Hollingsworth after an extended illness. Laura was a member of Highland Baptist Church. She graduated from Haleyville High School and holds BA and MA degrees from the University of North Alabama. She retired from Florence City Schools after 30 years as an educator.

