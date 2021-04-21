KILLEN — Laura Quillen Flowers, 54, of Killen, passed away April 19, 2021, at Vanderbilt Hospital. Laura was the best mom, daughter, sister, LaLa, and friend. She was a Godly woman and great Christian example to everyone. Laura had the most kind and compassionate soul. Her big beautiful smile and bright blue eyes could light up any room. She brought joy and laughter to all who knew her. She had such a tender heart and was the most selfless person. She loved traveling, especially to the beach. She loved her family deeply and always loved spending time with them. She had many dear friends who she loved like family. Her children, Logan, Lily, and Carly, were the light of her life.
Survivors include her husband, Jon Flowers; son, Logan Flowers (Lily); daughter, Carly Flowers; mother, Donna Quillen Abernathy; brother, Michael Quillen (Malorie); sister, Morgan Beggs (Jake); nephews, Trevor and Zach Quillen, Greyson and Barrett Beggs; loved as her own, Raleigh and Ella Thompson; several uncles, aunts and cousins.
Preceded in death by daddy, Leon Quillen.
Visitation with family will be on Thursday, April 22, from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Tony Choate, Jack Flowers and Jon Flowers officiating. Burial will be in Emmaline Stutts Cemetery.
The family asks that all friends and visitors please follow all COVID-19 safety procedures.
Pallbearers will be Jake Beggs, Jackie Quillen, Greg Thompson, Everett Chandler, Darryl Quillen, Trevor Quillen, Dustin Quillen and Daniel Quillen.
Honorary pallbearers will be Zach Quillen, Barry Quillen, Tim Cabler, Jackie Flowers, Greyson Beggs and Barrett Beggs.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
