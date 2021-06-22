MUSCLE SHOALS — Laura Ruth Mann, 65, of Muscle Shoals, passed away June 17, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was born in Sheffield, AL to Curtis and Joyce McMinn of Florence, AL. Laura was a graduate of University of North Alabama with a bachelor’s and master’s degree. She worked at Lawrence County DHR for the past seven years. Before her time with Lawrence County DHR she worked as a social worker with Marion County Health Department. She lived in Hamilton, AL for 27 years before relocating back to the Shoals. She was a very creative and talented person, she enjoyed crafts, decorating and sewing.
Survivors include three daughters, Becky Rogers (Jay), Melissa Jackson (Kyle), and Jamie Forrester; four grandchildren, Natalie Mann, who she raised, Karter Jackson, and Abby and Barrett Rogers; parents, Curtis J. and Joyce K. McMinn; sister, Beth Scott and nieces, Caroline Crunk, Marissa Scott, Erin Scott, and Sarah Lane. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jeff McMinn.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Service at 2:00 p.m. David Smith will be officiating.
