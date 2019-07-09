SHEFFIELD — Laura Blanch Simpson Sanders was born August 19, 1932 to James Simpson and Ada Ruth Berry Simpson in Lime Kiln, Alabama in Colbert County. She retired from Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital in Florence after 29 years of service as a nurse. She was married to Sam Aaron Sanders for 70 years who preceded her in death. She departed this life peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Helen Keller Hospital surrounded by family and friends.
Funeral service for Mrs. Sanders will be noon Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Brown Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Sheffield, Reverend James Coffey officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. The public viewing will be today, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
