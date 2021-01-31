LAWRENCEBURG — Laurence Lyndon Johnson, 84, died January 30, 2021. There will be no visitation. A private grave side service will be held at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. Mr. Johnson served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.

