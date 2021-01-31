LAWRENCEBURG — Laurence Lyndon Johnson, 84, died January 30, 2021. There will be no visitation. A private grave side service will be held at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. Mr. Johnson served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Sports on TV, Radio: Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2021
- Alabama's 2021 session starts with 2-week focus
- Murder suspect has bond revoked after drug bust
- Bad Harmon-y: Harmon, shorthanded Sooners end Tide win streak
- COVID death toll rises in the Shoals
- City officials find a "speed bump" in developer's Mandolin plan
- Lawmakers cautious of 'uncertain environment' for 2022 budgets
- Auburn transfer sparks unbeaten Baylor Bears past Tigers
Most Read
Articles
- Artist wants his busts moved out of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame
- Florence police seek 2 suspects in 2020 homicide
- Court document: Murder suspect fired 'warning shots'
- Man serving 20-year sentence gets parole
- Muscle Shoals Horns member Doug Moffet dies at 60
- Bernie Sanders image amuses passing motorists
- Hundreds of cards offer birthday wishes
- Florence native Mark Libell named chief of staff for newly-elected Georgia senator
- Outdoor venues hope to re-engage Shoals citizens
- Vogue article features Florence designers Chanin, Reid
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Tornado leaves path of destruction in Alabama, killing 1
- Alabama becomes latest state to detect COVID-19 variant
- Artist wants his busts moved out of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame
- Wonsuck Kim, D.O.
- Wonsuck Kim, D.O.
- Florence police seek 2 suspects in 2020 homicide
- Thomas Gerald Pigg
- Court document: Murder suspect fired 'warning shots'
- Diann Staggs
- Dr. Robert Leon Adler
Images
Videos
Commented
- POTUS should be removed from office (2)
- Rebranding UNA jerseys a mistake (2)
- Ivey: Brooks ‘does not speak’ for all Republicans, Alabamians (2)
- Mandolin developer seeks financial help from city (1)
- Florence mayor tests positive for COVID-19 (1)
- Brooks High teacher placed on administrative leave (1)
- Former Clements coach indicted for sex with a student (1)
- Pelosi denounces GOP leaders over Georgia lawmaker's posts (1)
- Loretto boys, girls basketball teams ranked No. 1 in Tennessee Class A (1)
- Former Alabama lawmaker calls Trump's pardon 'vindication' (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented