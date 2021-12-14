RUSSELLVILLE — Lavaga Logan, age 92, of Russellville, passed away Saturday December 11, 2021.
She was valedictorian of her senior class of 1946 and was able to graduate a year early. She then attended Freed-Hardeman College in Henderson, Tennessee. She was an elegant, generous, highly intelligent lady. She had been a Christian for 81 years, devoted and active until her death. She was a charter member of North Highlands Church of Christ.
She is survived by her sister, Hilda Logan; Nieces, Gena Louden, Emily Morrow, Angie Kerr; nephews, Winston Logan and Wiley Logan; and dear friend for 87 years Jane Newton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Esther James Logan; brothers, John Jr., Wiley and Ray Logan.
Graveside service will be held Tuesday December 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Knights of Pythias Cemetery with Robin Dunaway and Phillip Goad officiating. Pallbearers will be Jacob Seal, Will Burgess, Jerry Smith, Allen Burgess, Grant Atkins and Gary Gunderman; Honorary Pallbearers, David Morrow, Wiley Logan, Joe Foster, Tim Kerr and Carson Seal.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Childhaven Childrens Home in Cullman, Alabama.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, AL., is assisting the family.
