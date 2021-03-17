FIVE POINTS, TENNESSEE — Lavaughn Calloway Gladney, 88, died March 14, 2021. A graveside service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Center Point Methodist Cemetery with Military Honors. Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of all arrangements. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving in the Korean War.

