WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Laveda Gillis Murphy, 90, died January 2, 2023. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Piney Grove Cemetery. She was the mother of Jerry Murphy and Sherry Murphy.

