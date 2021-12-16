SHEFFIELD

Lavell King Simmons, 83, died Decembe 11, 2021. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home Chapel, Tuscumbia, with burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Leighton. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

