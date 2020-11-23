BELMONT, MS — Audrie Laverne Bohannon, 70, died Saturday, November 21, 2020. Funeral services will be Tuesday, at 1 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Burial will be in Lindsey Cemetery. Visitation will be November 21, 2020, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the funeral home.

