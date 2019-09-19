TRINITY — Laverne Burchell Martin, 79, of Trinity, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at her residence.
A graveside service will be held in Rogersville Funeral Home Cemetery at 11 a.m. today, September 19th. David Berker will be officiating.
Laverne was preceded in death by her parents, James Arthur and Vader Bruchell; daughter, Melissa Holmes; brothers, Mahlon Bruchell, Jr. Burchell, Ellis Burchell; sisters, Geneva Bedingfield, Rhonda Liles, Betty Richardson and Bessie Williamson. She is survived by the love of her life, Ray Martin; grandson, Jacob (Rachel) Holmes; brothers, Douglas (Gwen) Burchell, Clayton Bruchell; sister, Judy (Doyce) Richardson, Mavaline Skipworth, Joyce Giddens Hobbs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of North Alabama; Helen, Denese, Curtrisa, Kimberly, Shirell, Alisha and Katie, for their compassionate care.
