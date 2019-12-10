LORETTO, TENNESSEE — LaVerne McCain Hammond, 87, of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at NHC Healthcare Scott after a brief illness. She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, homemaker and a member of Lexington Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Danny Pettus and Jacob Evans will be officiating. Burial will follow in Portertown Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at the funeral home.
Survivors are two sons, Tim Hammond (Dawn), Loretto, TN and Tommy Hammond (Krista), Greenhill; one brother, Clyde McCain (Shirley), Birmingham; three grandchildren, Heather Hammond, Damien Zechariah, Ethan Hammond.
Preceded in death by husband, Austin Hammond; parents, J.B. and Mamie Putman McCain; and brother, Bill McCain.
Commented