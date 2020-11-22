TUSCUMBIA — Laverne Richardson, 87, of Tuscumbia, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, November 23, from noon until 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Truman Sutton officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Laverne was a native of Florence, Alabama and was preceded in death by her husbands, Frank Hershel Ragan and W.A. Richardson; son, Michael Glen Ragan; parents, John Horace and Nancy Strickland Rideout; brothers, Ernest, Grady, and Earl Rideout; and sisters, Gladys Grisham, Earline Simmons, and Dot Muston.
Laverne is survived by her children, Nancy Nelson (late husband, James Ray), Frank Ragan (Beverly), Patti Gail Helmick (late husband, Kim), Terry Ragan (Lisa), Kem Parker (Allen), and Kellie Clark (Phillip); brother, Bobby Rideout (Verta Lee); 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
The family expresses special thanks to the staffs of Helen Keller Memorial Hospital and Alabama Hospice of the Shoals.
Pleas leave a tribute for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
