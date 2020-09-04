FLORENCE — Lavetta Williams Adams, 81, died September 2, 2020. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Florence City Cemetery. She was a member of Forest Hills Baptist Church. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com

