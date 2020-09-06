FLORENCE — Lavetta Williams Adams, 81, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Mrs. Adams was a member of Forest Hills Baptist Church. Retired from UNA as an Advisor and the City of Florence, she was a Master Gardener and worked in home decorating.
She is survived by her sons, Chip Adams of Florence and Todd Adams of Cherokee; daughter, Cindy Griffith of Florence; grandson, Caleb Griffith; and brother, Howard Lon Williams of Ohio.
Visitation will be Monday, September 7, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home. Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at Florence City Cemetery.
