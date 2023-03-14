CHEROKEE — Funeral service for Lavona (Foster) Clark Cahoon, age 78, of Cherokee, will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel with Tommy Kirby officiating. Her family will receive friends today, March 14, 2023, at Red Rock Church of Christ (1845 Red Rock Road, Tuscumbia) from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., and on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Interment will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Guestbook available at www.parkwayfunerals.com.

