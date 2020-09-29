RUSSELLVILLE — Lavoni Estes Hill, 92, formerly of Phil Campbell, died September 27, 2020. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Edgar Chapel Cemetery with Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, directing.

