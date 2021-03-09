CHEROKEE — Laweuna Lambert Medford, 82, died March 7, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Glen, MS. Services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Harris Chapel Cemetery. An online guestbook may be accesssed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

