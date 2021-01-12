LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Lawrence Alton Sutton Sr., 76, died January 11, 2021. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Macedonia Cemetery with Neal Funeral Home directing. He was a retired general chairman from CSX Union.

