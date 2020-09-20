TUSCUMBIA — Mr. Lawrence Anthony Phillips, 63, died September 17, 2020. Public viewing is 6-8 p.m. Monday at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Bethel Colbert MB Church Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.