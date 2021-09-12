MUSCLE SHOALS — Lawrence “Bo” Leander Aday, 54, died September 8, 2021. Visitation Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home and service will start at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Shaw Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up to assist with final expenses. Donations can be made at any Bank Independent location into the account of Lawrence “Bo” Aday - Good Samaritan.

