TUSCUMBIA — Lawrence Edward “Duck” Grissom, 84, of Tuscumbia, passed away November 1, 2020 at his home after a brief illness. A graveside service will be Wednesday, November 4th, at Piney Grove Cemetery at 11:00 a.m., followed by a time of visitation with family and friends. The service will be officiated by Howell Bigham and Don McGuire.
Pallbearers will be Seth Grissom, Bart Rickard, Terry Jackson, Bobby Knight, Kurt Jeffreys and Darrell Reid. Honorary pallbearers will be Rick Robbins, Kenneth Thompson, Lloyd Jackson, Sonny Waddell and Gary LeFan.
Mr. Grissom was born on December 31, 1935, in Colbert County AL.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ginger LeFan Grissom; parents, James M. “Whit” and Ruth Berry Grissom; and brothers, Gary and W.C. Grissom.
He is survived by his sons, Steve Grissom (Sherry), Mike Grissom; and his daughter, Prissy Grissom Robbins (Rick). He was “Papaw” to Shannon Grissom Rickard (Bart) and Seth Bryant Grissom (Shelley). He loved his three special great-granddaughters, Audrey Kate Rickard Ann Blevins Grissom, and Anna Katherine Rickard. He is also survived by his sisters, June G. Thompson (Kenneth), Jean W. Jackson (Lloyd), as well as special nieces and nephews.
Mr. Grissom was a member of Frankfort Road Church of Christ. He was a retired ironworker from Reynolds Metals Company. He was a happy man with a happy smile, and he loved spending his time outdoors. You could always find him in one of his vegetable gardens or riding his tractor in the pasture with his cattle. He also loved hunting and fishing. He was a great athlete in his early years and made friends with his teammates and opponents. He had a great love of music. He was a very talented fiddle player (having played with Vassar Clements), but he loved leading songs and singing in church most of all.
Mr. Grissom’s family would like to thank the nurses at Compassus Hospice Care for their kindness, especially Thomas, Stacy, and Lily. We are also indebted to Stephanie Glover for the wonderful, loving care she gave in the home for the past year and a half.
An online guest registry can be signed at www.morrisonfuneralhome.com
