LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Lawrence Edward Hester, 90, died September 26, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. at Lawrence Memorial Gardens. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.
