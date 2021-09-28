LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Lawrence Edward Hester, 90, died September 26, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. at Lawrence Memorial Gardens. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.

