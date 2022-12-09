ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE — Lawrence Edward Tidwell, 59, died December 6, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. He was a member of Ethridge Church of Christ.

